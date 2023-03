Enthusiastic nut farmer Tuddie Purdy takes you on a free tour of his more-than-80-year-old orchard, explains how the nuts grow without pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers, and then lets you sample them. Everything is done in quaint Molokaʻi style: you can crack open macadamia nuts on a stone with a hammer and then try macadamia-blossom honey scooped up with slices of fresh coconut. The awesomely flavorsome nuts and honey are for sale at the farm.

The farm is 0.3 miles off Hwy 490.