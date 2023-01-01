Kauleonanahoa (the penis of Nanahoa) is Hawaii's premier phallic stone, standing proud in a little clearing inside an ironwood grove about a five-minute walk from the parking area near Kalaupapa Overlook. The legend goes that Nanahoa hit his wife Kawahuna in a jealous rage and, when they were both turned to stone, he came out looking like a dick, literally. (The stone has been modified through the years to emphasize its appearance.)

Reputedly, women who come here with offerings of lei and stay overnight will get pregnant. There's no mention of what happens to men who might try the same thing with some nearby stones that have been carved into a female counterpart to the main rock.