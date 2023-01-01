Molokaʻi was the favorite island playground of Kamehameha V. He had the royal 10-acre Kapuaʻiwa Coconut Grove planted near his sacred bathing pools in the 1860s. Standing tall about a mile west of downtown, the grove makes a wonderful place to enjoy the sunset. Its name means 'mysterious taboo.' Be careful where you walk (or park): coconuts frequently plunge silently to the ground. At research time the facilities were under refurbishment and the park was closed to the public.