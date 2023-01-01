Kawakiu Beach

Kaluakoi's northernmost beach is also the best. Those with a sense of adventure can search out this secluded crescent of white sand and bright-turquoise waters. It's partially sheltered from the winds that can bedevil the beaches to the south. When seas are calm, Kawakiu is safe for swimming. To get there, continue to the end of Kakaako Rd, where there's space to pull over and park. Walk to the beach on a pathway (around 1.2 miles one way).

When the surf is rough there are still areas where you can at least get wet. On the southern side of the bay there's a small, sandy-bottomed wading pool in the rocks; the northern side has an area of flat rocks over which water slides to fill up a shallow shoreline pool. Spindly kiawe trees provide shade. Outside of weekends, you may well have the place to yourself.