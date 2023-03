Hike five minutes to the top of Pu'u o Kaiaka for a super view of Papohaku Beach. This 110ft-high promontory at the southern end of Kepuhi Beach has the remains of a pulley that was once used to carry cattle down to waiting barges for transport to Oʻahu slaughterhouses. There was also a 40ft heiau on the hilltop until 1967, when the US army bulldozed it.