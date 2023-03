At the southern end of Pohakuloa Rd there's a parking lot with access to a narrow, round inlet that the ancient Hawaiians knew as Kapukahehu. It is now called Dixie Maru, after a ship that went down in the area long ago. It's the most protected cove on the west shore, and the most popular swimming and snorkeling area. The waters are generally calmer here than at other West End beaches.

The beach is one of several small coves south of Papohaku Beach.