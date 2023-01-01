Make Horse Beach supposedly takes its name from days past when wild horses were run off the tall, dark cliff on its northern end; make (mah-kay) means 'dead.' This pretty, tiny white-sand cove is a local favorite and more secluded than Kepuhi further to the south.

It's a sublime spot for sunbathing and sunset, but usually not for swimming as the currents are fierce. On the calmest days, daredevils leap off the giant rock ledge at the beach's southern end.

To get here, turn off Kaluakoi Rd onto the road to the Paniolo Hale condos and then turn left toward the condo complex. You can park just beyond the condos and walk, or follow the dirt road heading off to the right for a quarter of a mile to a parking area. From there, follow the trail to the beach. In some of the distant reaches clothing has been deemed optional.