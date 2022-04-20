Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…
The Road to Hana
There's a sense of suspense you just can't shake while driving the Road to Hana, a serpentine road lined with tumbling waterfalls, lush slopes, and rugged coasts – and serious hairpin turns. Spanning the northeast shore of Maui, the legendary Hana Hwy ribbons tightly between jungle valleys and towering cliffs. Along the way, 54 one-lane bridges mark nearly as many waterfalls, some tranquil and inviting, others so sheer they kiss you with spray as you drive past. The drive is ravishingly gorgeous, but certainly not easy.
Roadside distractions? Eden-like swimming holes, sleepy seaside villages and hiking trails through cool forests. If you’ve never tried smoked breadfruit, explored a spring-fed cave or gazed upon an ancient Hawaiian temple, set the alarm early. As for rental cars, Jeeps and Mustangs are the ride of choice.
Once you’ve left Haʻiku behind, houses give way to thick jungle, and the scenery gets more dramatic. One quirk? After the 16-mile marker on Hwy 36, the Hana Hwy becomes Hwy 360 and the mile markers begin again at zero.
Explore The Road to Hana
- PPiʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden
Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…
- Waiʻanapanapa State Park
Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…
- Three Bears Falls
Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…
- PPaʻiloa Beach
The small beach here is a stunner – hands down the prettiest black-sand beach on Maui. Walk on down, sunbathe, enjoy. But if you jump in, be very cautious…
- HHana Lava Tube
Who's afraid of the dark? Test yourself at the end of this underground walk by switching off your flashlight. Eerie! One of the odder sights on the Road…
- KKeʻanae Peninsula
This rare slice of ‘Old Hawaii,’ home to an 1860s church and a wild lava coast, is reached by taking Keʻanae Rd on the makai (seaward) side of the highway…
- TTwin Falls
Just after the Hana Hwy's 2-mile marker, a wide parking area marks the start of the trail to Twin Falls. Local kids and tourists flock to the pool beneath…
- PPuaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside Park
The highway cuts right through this delightful 5-acre rainforest park whose name, Puaʻa Kaʻa, means Rolling Pig. Some unlucky passersby will see just the…
- WWailua Valley State Wayside
Near the 19-mile marker, Wailua Valley State Wayside lookout comes up on the right. The overlook provides a broad view into verdant Keʻanae Valley, which…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Road to Hana.
See
Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden
Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…
See
Waiʻanapanapa State Park
Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…
See
Three Bears Falls
Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…
See
Paʻiloa Beach
The small beach here is a stunner – hands down the prettiest black-sand beach on Maui. Walk on down, sunbathe, enjoy. But if you jump in, be very cautious…
See
Hana Lava Tube
Who's afraid of the dark? Test yourself at the end of this underground walk by switching off your flashlight. Eerie! One of the odder sights on the Road…
See
Keʻanae Peninsula
This rare slice of ‘Old Hawaii,’ home to an 1860s church and a wild lava coast, is reached by taking Keʻanae Rd on the makai (seaward) side of the highway…
See
Twin Falls
Just after the Hana Hwy's 2-mile marker, a wide parking area marks the start of the trail to Twin Falls. Local kids and tourists flock to the pool beneath…
See
Puaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside Park
The highway cuts right through this delightful 5-acre rainforest park whose name, Puaʻa Kaʻa, means Rolling Pig. Some unlucky passersby will see just the…
See
Wailua Valley State Wayside
Near the 19-mile marker, Wailua Valley State Wayside lookout comes up on the right. The overlook provides a broad view into verdant Keʻanae Valley, which…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Road to Hana
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.