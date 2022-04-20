There's a sense of suspense you just can't shake while driving the Road to Hana, a serpentine road lined with tumbling waterfalls, lush slopes, and rugged coasts – and serious hairpin turns. Spanning the northeast shore of Maui, the legendary Hana Hwy ribbons tightly between jungle valleys and towering cliffs. Along the way, 54 one-lane bridges mark nearly as many waterfalls, some tranquil and inviting, others so sheer they kiss you with spray as you drive past. The drive is ravishingly gorgeous, but certainly not easy.

Roadside distractions? Eden-like swimming holes, sleepy seaside villages and hiking trails through cool forests. If you’ve never tried smoked breadfruit, explored a spring-fed cave or gazed upon an ancient Hawaiian temple, set the alarm early. As for rental cars, Jeeps and Mustangs are the ride of choice.

Once you’ve left Haʻiku behind, houses give way to thick jungle, and the scenery gets more dramatic. One quirk? After the 16-mile marker on Hwy 36, the Hana Hwy becomes Hwy 360 and the mile markers begin again at zero.