Waikiki
Once a Hawaiian royal retreat, Waikiki revels in its role as a retreat for the masses. This famous strand of sand moves to a rhythm of Hawaiian music at beachfront high-rises and resorts. In this pulsing jungle of modern hotels and malls, you can, surprisingly, still hear whispers of Hawaii’s past, from the chanting of hula troupes at Kuhio Beach to the legacy of Olympic gold medalist Duke Kahanamoku.
Take a surfing lesson from a bronzed instructor, then spend a lazy afternoon lying on Waikiki’s golden sands. Before the sun sinks below the horizon, hop aboard a catamaran and sail off toward Diamond Head. Sip a sunset mai tai and be hypnotized by the lilting harmonies of slack key guitar, then mingle with the colorful locals, many of whom have made this their lifetime playground, who come here to party after dark too.
- SStones of Life of Kapaemahu and Kapuni
Near the police substation at Waikiki Beach Center, four ordinary-looking volcanic basalt boulders are actually sacred and legendary Hawaiian symbols…
- RRoyal Hawaiian Hotel
With its Moorish-style turrets and archways, this gorgeously restored 1927 art deco landmark, dubbed the ‘Pink Palace,’ is a throwback to the era when…
- DDuke Kahanamoku Statue
On the waterfront on Kalakaua Ave, this imposing statue of Duke Kahanamoku is always draped in colorful lei. The Duke was a true Hawaiian hero, winning…
- FFort DeRussy Beach
Less crowded than adjoining beaches, this often-overlooked beauty extends along the shore of its namesake military facility. The water is usually calm and…
- QQueen's Surf Beach
Just south of Kuhio Beach, the namesake beach for the famous surf break is a great place for families as the waves are rarely large when they reach shore…
- Waikiki Aquarium
Located on Waikiki’s shoreline, this university-run aquarium recreates diverse tropical Pacific reef habitats. You’ll see rare fish species from the…
- MMoana Surfrider Hotel
Christened the Moana Hotel when it opened in 1901, this beaux-arts plantation-style inn was once the haunt of Hollywood movie stars, aristocrats and…
- KKahanamoku Beach
Fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village, large Kahanamoku Beach is Waikiki’s westernmost beach. It takes its name from Duke Kahanamoku (1890–1968), the…
- KKaimana Beach
At the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki, Kaimana is a prime triangle of sandy stretch of oceanfront that’s far from the frenzied tourist scene. It’s commonly…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Waikiki.
