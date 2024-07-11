This article was adapted from the Maui guidebook, due to be published in August 2024 and written by Amy Balfour, Malia Yoshioka, Savannah Dagupion and Ryan Ver Berkmoes

Hawaii Tourism is trying something different when it comes to tourism by showing visitors how they can give back to the local community. Because the culture of Hawaii is focused so much on caring for the land that cares for you, the tourism organization believes that one of the major things you can do to learn about Hawaii and its culture, not to mention participate in this primary tenet, is to volunteer.

Spending a few hours volunteering – removing invasive plants, cleaning up a reef, taking a dog to the beach or planting traditional crops – might turn out to be your most rewarding experience on Maui. Many projects include a bit of education about local history and the environment, so you’ll take away something from the experience, too.

Hawaii Tourism has a list of organizations that offer volunteering opportunities on Maui © Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Mathieu Duchier

Where to start

Hawaii Tourism shares a list of organizations that offer half-day volunteer opportunities on Maui as part of its Mālama Hawaiʻi Program. Another place to start is Hands on Maui, which is a volunteer hub for the entire island. The website shares an extensive list of volunteer agencies and their programs. It also includes immediate volunteer needs as well as opportunities to aid those displaced by the Lahaina Wildfire. The Maui Nui Strong program, supported by the Office of Economic Development, also posts volunteer opportunities on its website and lists them by date.

Another easy way to help is by donating food and household items to the Maui Food Bank or assisting with food packing. If you love being outdoors, consider volunteering at Haleakalā National Park. These projects are organized by Friends of Haleakalā National Park. Tracking and counting whales for the Pacific Whale Foundation is another possibility.

Plan how you can help out with our favorite volunteer opportunities.

Clean up the coral

Not all volunteer programs are on land. On the first Sunday of every month, Trilogy Ocean Sports offers its Blue’aina Reef Cleanup program. Alongside the staff, visitors sail out to the reef to snorkel or dive and gather trash and other debris that has been caught on the reef. Go gather up those wayward bundles of fishing nets and save a turtle or two.

You’ll also get an education while you’re at it. Representatives from various nonprofits, educators and experts are on hand to teach you all they know about everything from whale habitats to Hawaiian traditions.

Reenact ancient agricultural practices and help preserve the land by planting or harvesting taro © Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman

Replant the land

Planting taro on your hands and knees in the shadows of the Olowalu Valley isn’t just a reenactment of ancient agricultural practices. Nope, it’s also a chance to give back to Maui by helping to preserve a historically important agricultural site, all the while learning about Hawaiian culture and connecting spiritually with the land.

On a talk-story tour of the Olowalu Petroglyphs with Kipuka Olowalu, you’ll learn about ancient agricultural practices and how "clean farming" benefits the coral reefs at nearby Olowalu Beach, the largest reef area in Maui County. Tasks may vary by visit. Volunteer days are Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30am to 11:30am and are part of the Mālama Hawaiʻi Program. Complete the registration form online.

Walk a dog

Sign up for the Beach Buddies Program with the Maui Humane Society, which gives visitors a chance to take dogs for beach walks. In order to spend some time with a furry companion head to the Dogs on Demand part of the Humane Society website. You’ll be provided with a backpack full of supplies for your new friend, including water and a water bowl, an adopt me bandana and a car seat belt. You’ll also receive a map and a list of suggested outings.

Tasks vary, but volunteers can be sure they will learn about Maui's history and environment © Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Mathieu Duchier

Help care for endemic plants at a National Park

Haleakalā National Park offers two opportunities for visitors to help out on Maui. The first is a one-day service event held on the first Tuesday of every month. Volunteers help horticulturists care for the endemic plants that thrive in the park, doing anything including transplanting, clearing weed beds, and cleaning and preparing seeds for storage or planting. Most of this work is done inside and its easy to get to. Reservations are required.

The second opportunity at Haleakala National Park allows you to stay overnight in the park. You'll be required to carry a backpack with your supplies and be able to hike and work in muddy and adverse weather conditions. But, you’ll get to camp inside a crater and help staff get cabins up to snuff for visitors, pull invasive plant species and generally upkeep the more remote areas of the park. In order to sign up for this trip, you’ll need to follow the instructions on this website.

It's easy for volunteers to help clean Maui's beaches © Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Mathieu Duchier

Clean up the beach

Redline Rafting is also supporting Malama Hawai’i and organizing a way for visitors to help keep the beaches and trails clean. At the Kihei Boat Ramp, the rafting company has set up gray trucks filled with reusable malt bags and trash grabbers.

It's DIY so just take a bag and grabber and get to work. You can dispose of the litter yourself or leave it in the bed of the trucks and Redline will take care of it. Be sure to snap a photo and tag @redlinerafting on social media with the hashtag #malamahawaii for a 5% discount on two tickets on any of Redline’s tours. Be sure to leave your reusable bag and grabber in the truck so they can be cleaned for another volunteer.