Welcome to Maui
Maui lures travelers with an invigorating mix of natural beauty and outdoor fun, all shared with warm alohas.
Outdoor Adventure
When it comes to outdoor recreation, Maui wins best in show. Just look at that zipliner launching into a canopy of green. Or the mountain biker hurtling past eucalyptus and pine. Hikers have it darn good too, with trails winding through lava flows and bamboo forests. Along the coast, surfers barrel through waves, windboarders skim across whitecaps and snorkelers glide among fish-filled reefs and coral.And we haven't even mentioned the Valley Isle's most iconic adventures, like driving the Road to Hana. Watching the sunrise from the summit of Haleakalā. Paddling a kayak within sight of humpback whales in Makena Bay. In sum? Amazing.
Natural Beauty
The golden sands of Keawakapu Beach. The rumpled green flanks of Haleakalā. The graceful beauty of Wailua Falls. These gorgeous sights have drawn admirers for generations. But it's funny, just when you think you have a handle on Maui's sublime scenery, an unexpected view catches you by surprise. It's these unplanned glimpses of beauty that linger in your memory. Maybe it's the ʻahinahina (silversword) staking out a claim on a stark crater slope. Or the jagged lava along the Keʻanae Peninsula, looking protective for a moment, not menacing. And the Waiakoa Loop Trail at Polipoli? Spookily pretty – until that baby boar snuffles into view.
Food & Drink
A top-notch dining scene enhances Maui's natural charms. And the best part? No matter the view or adventure, you're always a short drive from a delicious meal. Unless it's 8pm in Hana and you're looking for dinner...but we digress. From scrappy food trucks to white-linen dining rooms, eateries are embracing locally sourced food, from Upcountry vegetables to grass-fed beef from the ranch down the road. And the local food? The names may be unfamiliar – loco moco, shave ice, kalua pork – but trust us, the flavors are rich and delicious, and the portions typically hearty.
History
As you hike over the uncomfortable lava rocks on the King's Hwy near La Perouse Bay, gazing out to sea and broiling under the sun, it's easy to connect with ancient travelers who surely felt the same mix of awe and discomfort. Maui is dotted with such spots, where natural formations and historic structures are direct portals to the past. Downtown Lahaina, with its old wooden storefronts and rowdy pubs, channels the whaling era. You'd hardly blink if Edward Bailey, an 1800s missionary, stepped from the stairwell at the Bailey House. And the 100-year-old Komoda Bakery? The past still makes tasty cream puffs.
Top experiences in Maui
Maui activities
Old Lahaina Luau Maui
Likely to Sell-out! The Old Lahaina Luau Maui regularly sells out weeks in advance. Book ahead of time to avoid disappointment.You'll be individually greeted with a fresh flower lei, tropical drink and a personalized souvenir program before your Luau hosts escort you to your seats and acquaint you with the Old Lahaina Luau grounds. At the ocean's edge, you may gather as the Kalua pig is unearthed from the "Imu", a traditional Hawaiian underground oven. After, you'll be escorted to the Hale A'i (Eating House) for your buffet dinner.At sunset, the evening's main entertainment begins. This award winning production tells the story of the Hawaiians and the Old Lahaina Luau is proud to present the Hula as it was meant to be performed, with love and reverence. Beginning with the roots of migration to the Kahiko, then finally the more contemporary style Hula.At the time of booking Maui’s Old Lahaina Luau, please choose between traditional seating on the grass with cushions directly in front of the stage or at regular tables and chairs.. Premium open bar is included through out the evening.
Haleakala Maui Sunrise Tour with Breakfast
Rising over 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) from sea level, Haleakala is renowned for its unique scenery. On his visit in 1866, Mark Twain was moved to write that this dormant volcano was "the most sublime spectacle I ever witnessed and the memory of it will remain with me always."Your Haleakala Sunrise Tour begins with a scenic early-morning drive, taking you through Kula District, past the Puu Ulaula Overlook and the island's rare Silversword plants. See the sun rise over Haleakala Crater and behold the magnificent sunrise!
Maui Whale Watch Cruise
Departing from Lahaina, this Maui whale- watching cruise promises to be an experience you'll always remember. The reliable and comfortable vessels get you quickly to each whale sighting, with an enclosed main cabin and upper observation deck to ensure dry, excellent visibility.Maui is the place to whale watch to see humpback whales in their natural breeding area. Every year from mid-December through early-May, the humpback whales make their home in the waters surrounding Maui. The whales migrate close to 3,500 miles (5635 km) from their Alaskan summer feeding waters, to the warm waters of Hawaii where they mate and have their calves.This tour is seasonal and operates during the whale migrating season from December through to May.
Molokini Sail and Snorkel Adventure
Embark on a 55-foot glass bottom catamaran and take a scenic cruise to Molokini from Maalaea Harbor. On board, enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast of fresh bagels with cream cheese, jams, tropical fruits, Kona coffee and juices. Admire the spectacular views of the stunning white sandy beaches that stretch for miles and the sparkling turquoise ocean water from your boat. Learn about the fascinating history, culture and marine life of Maui from your naturalist expert guide.Arrive at Molokini Crater, and dive into the waters where you’ll find abundant sea life and colorful coral reefs. No prior snorkeling experience is necessary- your local guide will teach you how to snorkel to explore the tropical underwater world. The fun continues on board where you can enjoy the view of the waters from the glass bottom viewing room. You’ll have amazing views of the sea creatures all around you. Get a close view of the colorful tropical marine life underneath without getting wet! Choose to relax on the spacious sun deck or slide down the water slide. After snorkeling, enjoy a delicious barbecue lunch, complete with an open bar! Choose from a choice of chicken breast or pulled pork sandwich, garden burgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies for dessert! Imbibe on beer, wine and soda.
Maui Hana Coast Day Trip
The Hana road tour takes you through rainforest and along the coast, past waterfalls, bamboo forests, cliffs and colorful flowers. You'll have the opportunity to photograph the town of Paia, Kaumahina State Park, Keanae Valley Lookout, Pua'a Ka'a, Wailua Falls and Waianapanapa State Parks on Hana tours.Your professional guide will escort you to Ohe'o Stream and Pools for a refreshing swim (weather and time permitting), and throughout the day you will discover cascading waterfalls, lush rainforests and windsurfing beaches as you experience the hidden side of Maui on this Hana tour.The Hana district of Maui is generally considered to be the area between Keanae and Kaupo. Today there is a population of approximately 2,500 people living in the district, with around 1,500 in the area of Hana town. Before European contact, the area supported a large Hawaiian population. Queen Ka'ahumanu, wife of King Kamehameha, was born here in a cave by the sea at Ka'uiki Hill.
Molokini Snorkel, Green Sea Turtle Small-Group Tour from Maui
From Maui, embark on a small-group adventure to Molokini, a crescent-shaped volcanic crater located between the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kahoʻolawe. Skip over the waves on a comfortable and speedy military-inspired, eco-friendly raft to the Molokini Crater, where you will snorkel with tropical fish, rays and various other wildlife. As the first boat to arrive at the crater, the waters will be uncrowded. Here, you'll also enjoy a delicious continental breakfast. Water visibility at this prime diving and snorkeling spot often reaches 180 feet (55 meters)! If you need a break, relax on the boat’s comfy pontoons and soak up the sun. After snorkeling in the crater, head to the backside of Molokini Crater, a place many people rarely see, for another snorkeling experience.On your way to your final snorkeling destination, 'Turtle Town,' hug the Maui coastline and view the island’s most recent lava flow on the way to beautiful La Perouse Bay. The bay is a natural habitat for the Hawaiian spinner dolphin, so keep a look out and get your camera ready!At 'Turtle Town,' jump in the water and swim with the friendly Hawaiian Green Sea Turtles! After snorkeling with the turtles, refuel with a deli lunch before heading back to Maui.