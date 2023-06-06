Haleakalā National Park

View of the crater from the Sliding Sands Trail, Haleakala National Park.

Overview

To fully experience Maui – or at least peer into its soul – make your way to the summit of Haleakalā. Like a yawning mouth, the huge crater opens beneath you, in all its raw volcanic glory, caressed by mist and, in the experience of a lifetime, bathed in the early light of sunrise. Lookouts on the crater’s rim provide breathtaking views of the moonscape below, and the many cinder cones marching across it.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Overlook

    Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Overlook

    Haleakalā National Park

    You may find yourself standing above the clouds while exploring Puʻuʻulaʻula (10,023ft), Maui’s highest point. The summit building provides a top-of-the…

  • Kalahaku Overlook

    Kalahaku Overlook

    Haleakalā National Park

    Don’t miss this one. Kalahaku Overlook (9324ft), 0.8 miles beyond Leleiwi Overlook, offers a bird’s-eye view of the crater floor and the ant-size hikers…

  • Science City

    Science City

    Haleakalā National Park

    As the sun rises, this collection of domed observatories shimmers just beyond the summit. Nicknamed Science City, this area is, unfortunately, off-limits…

  • Waikamoi Preserve

    Waikamoi Preserve

    Haleakalā National Park

    This windswept native cloud forest supports one of the rarest ecosystems on earth. Managed by the Nature Conservancy, the 8951-acre preserve provides the…

  • Hosmer Grove

    Hosmer Grove

    Haleakalā National Park

    A pleasant half-mile loop trail (20-minute walk) winds through Hosmer Grove, which is home to non-native tree species – including pine, fir and eucalyptus…

  • Leleiwi Overlook

    Leleiwi Overlook

    Haleakalā National Park

    For your first jaw-dropping look into the crater and its cinder cones, stop at Leleiwi Overlook (8840ft), midway between the Park Headquarters Visitor…

  • Haleakalā Summit Area

    Haleakalā Summit Area

    Haleakalā National Park

    Perched on the crater rim at 9745ft, the visitor center is the park’s main viewing spot. Sun, shadow and clouds reflecting on the crater floor create a…

  • Waimoku Falls

    Waimoku Falls

    Haleakalā National Park

    One of the tallest waterfalls on Maui, the soaring, 400ft Waimoku Falls tumbles dramatically down a jungle-lined lava-rock face into a boulder-dotted pool…

