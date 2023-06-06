Shop
There's a sense of suspense you just can't shake while driving the Road to Hana, a serpentine road lined with tumbling waterfalls, lush slopes, and rugged coasts – and serious hairpin turns. Spanning the northeast shore of Maui, the legendary Hana Hwy ribbons tightly between jungle valleys and towering cliffs. Along the way, 54 one-lane bridges mark nearly as many waterfalls, some tranquil and inviting, others so sheer they kiss you with spray as you drive past. The drive is ravishingly gorgeous, but certainly not easy.
Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden
The Road to Hana
Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…
The Road to Hana
Who's afraid of the dark? Test yourself at the end of this underground walk by switching off your flashlight. Eerie! One of the odder sights on the Road…
The Road to Hana
Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…
The Road to Hana
This rare slice of ‘Old Hawaii,’ home to an 1860s church and a wild lava coast, is reached by taking Keʻanae Rd on the makai (seaward) side of the…
The Road to Hana
Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…
The Road to Hana
The small beach here is a stunner – hands down the prettiest black-sand beach on Maui. Walk on down, sunbathe, enjoy. But if you jump in, be very cautious…
The Road to Hana
The highway cuts right through this delightful 5-acre rainforest park whose name, Puaʻa Kaʻa, means Rolling Pig. Some unlucky passersby will see just the…
The Road to Hana
A 10-minute loop path north of the beach parking lot leads to a pair of freshwater lava-tube caves. Their garden-like exteriors are draped with ferns,…