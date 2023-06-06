The Road to Hana

Road to Hana - Maui, Hawaii

There's a sense of suspense you just can't shake while driving the Road to Hana, a serpentine road lined with tumbling waterfalls, lush slopes, and rugged coasts – and serious hairpin turns. Spanning the northeast shore of Maui, the legendary Hana Hwy ribbons tightly between jungle valleys and towering cliffs. Along the way, 54 one-lane bridges mark nearly as many waterfalls, some tranquil and inviting, others so sheer they kiss you with spray as you drive past. The drive is ravishingly gorgeous, but certainly not easy.

  • 26462-334 Hana, Hawaii, Maui, North America, United States Kahanu Gardens, Hana, East Maui.

    Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden

    The Road to Hana

    Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…

  • View from the entry to the Hana Lava Tube.

    Hana Lava Tube

    The Road to Hana

    Who's afraid of the dark? Test yourself at the end of this underground walk by switching off your flashlight. Eerie! One of the odder sights on the Road…

  • Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    The Road to Hana

    Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…

  • Old Lanakila Ihiihi O Iehowa Ona Kava Church, Keanae Peninsula

    Keʻanae Peninsula

    The Road to Hana

    This rare slice of ‘Old Hawaii,’ home to an 1860s church and a wild lava coast, is reached by taking Keʻanae Rd on the makai (seaward) side of the…

  • Upper Waikani Falls also known as Three Bears, a trio of large waterfalls amid rocks & lush vegetation with a popular swimming hole, off the Road to Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii, USA 650608216 bear, cascade, dense, fall, ferns, flowing, foliage, forest, green, greenery, hana, hawaii, highway, hill, hole, idyllic, island, jump, landscape, lush, maui, natural, nature, outdoor, park, pond, pool, road, road to hana, rocks, scenery, scenic, states, stones, swim, three, travel, trees, triple, tropical, upper, usa, vegetation, waikani, water, waterfall, wet, wild

    Three Bears Falls

    The Road to Hana

    Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…

  • Paʻiloa Beach

    Paʻiloa Beach

    The Road to Hana

    The small beach here is a stunner – hands down the prettiest black-sand beach on Maui. Walk on down, sunbathe, enjoy. But if you jump in, be very cautious…

  • Pua'a Ka'a Falls on the island of Maui at Mile 22 along the Road to Hana.

    Puaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside Park

    The Road to Hana

    The highway cuts right through this delightful 5-acre rainforest park whose name, Puaʻa Kaʻa, means Rolling Pig. Some unlucky passersby will see just the…

  • Freshwater lava caves in Waianapanapa state park on the island of maui, Hawaii.

    Lava Caves

    The Road to Hana

    A 10-minute loop path north of the beach parking lot leads to a pair of freshwater lava-tube caves. Their garden-like exteriors are draped with ferns,…

