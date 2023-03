Kona Leʻa Plantation does not use pesticides or herbicides on its small organic-certified farm, less than 2 miles south of Holualoa. As you drive up, watch out for the free-ranging geese, who do double duty as lawn mowers and fertilizer. A visit here is a peek into rustic, jungle-grown sustainability: you'll be surrounded by composted coffee-cherry skins, mulched green waste, and sacks of organic fertilizer.