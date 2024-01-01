Kahaluʻu Bay Education Center

Kona Coast

Located by Kahalu‘u Bay beach, Kahalu‘u Bay Education Center (KBEC) is a family-friendly educational center that provides teaching and instruction on both snorkeling and 'reef etiquette' – the proper way to interact with the ocean. It also rents out snorkeling gear (a full set of fins, snorkel and mask will run you $18); all proceeds go to educational programs.

