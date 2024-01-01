Pahoehoe Beach Park

Kailua-Kona

This little beach park is about seven parts 'park' and three parts 'beach'; the beach itself is small and studded with more coral rubble than sand. With that said, a seawall keeps out big waves and there's shade for picnics, and nothing makes a picnic better than an oceanfront view. Popular as a spot for yoga classes and with casual fishermen.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  Makalawena Beach on Big Island Hawaii

    Makalawena Beach

    13.98 MILES

    If what you're after is an almost deserted, postcard-perfect scoop of soft, white-sand beach cupping brilliant blue-green waters, head to 'Maks.' Although…

  Maniniowali Beach - Kua Bay, Big Island, Hawaii

    Kua Bay

    14.86 MILES

    This sublime crescent-shaped white-sand beach is fronted by sparkling waters in alternating bands of pale cyan, deeper turquoise, and rich blue. Kua Bay…

  Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii

    Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

    28.85 MILES

    Hapuna Beach is world famous for its magnificent half-mile sweep of white powder sand and fabulously clear waters. In summer, waves are calm and allow…

  Kaloko-Honokokau National Historical Park

    Honokohau Beach

    6.19 MILES

    The water is usually too cloudy for snorkeling at this beautiful hook-shaped beach with a mix of black lava, white coral and wave-tossed shells, but just…

  Hookena Beach Park

    Hoʻokena Beach Park

    15.71 MILES

    This modest, charcoal-colored beach is backed by a steep green hillside. When calm, the bay's waters are good for swimming, kayaking and snorkeling …

  United States, Hawaii, Big Island

    Magic Sands Beach

    0.24 MILES

    About 4 miles south of central Kailua-Kona, this small beach (also called White Sands and, officially, Laʻaloa Beach) has turquoise water, great sunsets,…

  Coffee berries, Hawaii

    Kona Coffee Living History Farm

    8.28 MILES

    Many coffee-farm tours are perfunctory 15-minute affairs. This tour, run by the Kona Historical Society, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute, is…

