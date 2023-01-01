While largely overgrown with jungle and scrub brush today, this was once a major religious complex for Native Hawaiians. A heiau (temple) here was once dedicated to surfers, and tradition holds that Kamehameha the Great learned to ride waves nearby. Public access is limited, although there is a small shoreline access path that leads to a beach of coral rubble and the debris of ancient Hawaiian buildings. You are not allowed to disturb any archaeological remains.
Keolonahihi State Historical Park
Kailua-Kona
