Kahuluʻu Manowai

On the former grounds of the Outrigger Keauhou Beach Resort, just south of Kahaluʻu Beach Park, three restored heiau (temples) and ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs are the centerpiece of a planned outdoor education and Hawaiian cultural center, sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and still under development with the local community. For now, respectful visitors can explore the archaeological sites during daylight hours. Check in at the security guardhouse and ask for a map.

At the north end of the complex is Kapuanoni Heiau, a restored fishing temple. Just south, Hapaialiʻi Heiau was built 600 years ago – its construction aligns the temple with seasonal equinoxes and solstices. Both of these temples were painstakingly restored by Hawaiian cultural practitioners, archaeologists and students in 2007.

Furthest south is Keʻeku Heiau, also recently restored. Legends say that Keʻeku was a luakini (temple of human sacrifice). Most famously, a Maui chief who tried to invade the Big Island was sacrificed here, and the spirits of his grieving dogs are said to still guard the site. Along the shoreline look for teeming tide pools and kiʻi pohaku (petroglyphs) visible among the rocks at low tide.