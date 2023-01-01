Puʻuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park

This awesome park is an ancient place of refuge – or puʻuhonua, a sanctuary where kapu (taboo)-breakers could have their lives spared. A half-mile walking tour encompasses major sites – the visitor center provides a brochure map with cultural information. You enter the park in the village-like royal grounds, where Kona aliʻi (chiefs) and their warriors lived; the spiritual atmosphere is greatly enhanced by gently breaking waves and wind-rustled palms. Throughout the grounds are wooden kiʻi (deity images) standing up to 15ft high.