Just south of Kealakekua Bay, Keʻei Beach is an attractive cove that's mostly too rough and rocky for swimming, except for a very narrow sandy stretch at its northern end. When conditions are right, local surfers ride the long reef break. Bayside, there's a small canoe and kayak launch and a few fishing shacks but no public facilities. Be respectful of local residents – you're essentially walking in their front yards.

To get here, take the ragged 4WD road leading makai (seaward) off Puʻuhonua Rd, about 0.3 miles south of Manini Beach Rd (if you hit Keʻei Transfer Station, you've gone too far). Paved Puʻuhonua Rd continues another few miles south to Place of Refuge.