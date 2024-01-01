Veer right at the base of Napoʻopoʻo Rd to reach this broad stone platform temple dedicated to war god Ku that was Kealakekua's religious center. In front of the heiau, a stone beach makes a moody perch from which to observe the stunning scenery, but the surf is too rough to swim in. Climbing on the ruins is kapu (forbidden).
Hikiʻau Heiau
South Kona Coast
