Big Island Bees

At this roadside gift shop and tiny historical museum, genial staff will let you in on all the secrets of beekeeping, then give you a peek inside a living apiary and teach you how their award-winning, single-varietal and certified-organic honey is made. Taste a free sample of ohia-lehua-blossom honey spiced with cinnamon or macadamia-nut-blossom honey.

