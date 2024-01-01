Paleaku Gardens Peace Sanctuary

South Kona Coast

Near the church on Painted Church Rd, these tranquil 7-acre gardens contain shrines to the world’s major religions and a staggeringly impressive ‘Galaxy Garden,’ in which famous space painter Jon Lomberg has created a scale model of the Milky Way – in plants. You’ll also find yoga and tai chi classes and plenty of general interfaith good vibes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Makalawena Beach on Big Island Hawaii, USA, a beautiful remote white sand beach and turquoise water.; Shutterstock ID 1583199166; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1583199166

    Makalawena Beach

    25.17 MILES

    If what you're after is an almost deserted, postcard-perfect scoop of soft, white-sand beach cupping brilliant blue-green waters, head to 'Maks.' Although…

  • Maniniowali Beach - Kua Bay, Big Island, Hawaii; Shutterstock ID 1467691745; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1467691745

    Kua Bay

    25.84 MILES

    This sublime crescent-shaped white-sand beach is fronted by sparkling waters in alternating bands of pale cyan, deeper turquoise, and rich blue. Kua Bay…

  • A thatched canoe house in Kaloko-Honokokau National Historical Park. 1196591794 beaches, big island, canoe house, clean, clear, halau wa'a, hawaii, hawaiian islands, honokohau beach, island of hawai'i, kaloko-honokokau national historical park, kona district, landscape, lush, outdoor, pacific ocean, pristine, scenic, sea, water, waterfall

    Honokohau Beach

    17.53 MILES

    The water is usually too cloudy for snorkeling at this beautiful hook-shaped beach with a mix of black lava, white coral and wave-tossed shells, but just…

  • CAPTAIN COOK, HI, USA - DEC, 2020 Hookena Beach Park. aerial view from drone . High quality photo 1746913263 african american, beautiful, big island, black, caucasian, coast, grey sand, group, happy, holiday, landscape, mixed race, natural, ocean, ordinary people, outdoor, rugged, shore, tourists, tropical, u.s.a., vacation, wave, white, wild, hawaii, aerial

    Hoʻokena Beach Park

    4.89 MILES

    This modest, charcoal-colored beach is backed by a steep green hillside. When calm, the bay's waters are good for swimming, kayaking and snorkeling …

  • United States, Hawaii, Big Island,

    Magic Sands Beach

    11.12 MILES

    About 4 miles south of central Kailua-Kona, this small beach (also called White Sands and, officially, Laʻaloa Beach) has turquoise water, great sunsets,…

  • Coffee berries, close-up 1150294125 coffee, coffee bean, coffee plantation, cultivation, green, hawaii

    Kona Coffee Living History Farm

    3.08 MILES

    Many coffee-farm tours are perfunctory 15-minute affairs. This tour, run by the Kona Historical Society, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute, is…

  • Kahuku Unit

    Kahuku Unit

    29.47 MILES

    Kahuku Unit's six hiking trails that lead through green pastures to volcanic cinder cones, lava tree molds, rainforests and lava flows come alive during…

Nearby South Kona Coast attractions

1. Society for Kona's Education & Art

1.03 MILES

SKEA is a hotbed of activity, with pilates, Polynesian dance, tai chi and Japanese-ink-painting classes, art shows and poetry readings; check the online…

2. St Benedict's Painted Church

1.12 MILES

A pulpit with a view, gravestones cradled by tropical blooms and a little chapel with floor-to-ceiling 'outsider art' make this church a picturesque side…

3. Big Island Bees

1.57 MILES

At this roadside gift shop and tiny historical museum, genial staff will let you in on all the secrets of beekeeping, then give you a peek inside a living…

5. Keʻei Beach

2.3 MILES

Just south of Kealakekua Bay, Keʻei Beach is an attractive cove that's mostly too rough and rocky for swimming, except for a very narrow sandy stretch at…

6. Keoneʻele Cove

2.36 MILES

Once this was the royal canoe landing; now it's a tongue of sand that hooks into the waters (wave to those snorkelers at Two-Step just across the way) and…

7. Manini Beach

2.37 MILES

On its southern side, Kealakekua Bay is rocky and exposed to regular northwest swells, so swimming and snorkeling conditions are poor. That said, Manini…

8. Hale o Keawe Heiau

2.39 MILES

'The temple on the point of the cove,' located a few hundred yards past the main park entrance, was built around 1650 and contains the bones of 23 chiefs…