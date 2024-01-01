Near the church on Painted Church Rd, these tranquil 7-acre gardens contain shrines to the world’s major religions and a staggeringly impressive ‘Galaxy Garden,’ in which famous space painter Jon Lomberg has created a scale model of the Milky Way – in plants. You’ll also find yoga and tai chi classes and plenty of general interfaith good vibes.
Paleaku Gardens Peace Sanctuary
South Kona Coast
