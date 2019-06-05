Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park

Beautiful, historic Kealakekua Bay is scalloped out of the mountains, a deep-blue half moon set against a low lava point to the north, tall reddish pali (cliffs) in the center and miles of green mountain slopes to the south. Much of its appeal lies below the waves, amid coral forests and clouds of aquatic life. Local organizations and businesses are working hard to preserve the area's natural beauty as more visitors increase pressure on this marine-life conservation district.

To reach the park, take Napoʻopoʻo Rd, off Mamalahoa Hwy, for 4.5 miles. At the bottom of the road you'll turn left for the wharf. There are bathrooms and showers near Hikiʻau Heiau, a temple on the right at the bottom of Napoʻopoʻo Rd.