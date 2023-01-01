Many tour cruises launch from the small pier at this protected bay. While not worth going out of your way for, the small beach, picnic tables and sand volleyball courts bring out locals. Facilities include restrooms and outdoor showers.

Against the hillside, a plaque marks the site where Kamehameha III was born in 1814. The prince is said to have been stillborn and brought back to life by a visiting kahuna (priest, healer) who dunked him in a healing freshwater spring here.

To get here, turn makai (seaward) off Aliʻi Dr onto Kaleiopapa St.