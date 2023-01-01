Donkey Mill Art Center

The Holualoa Foundation for Arts & Culture created this community art center in 2002. There are free exhibits, a plethora of locally made art, plus lectures and workshops taught by recognized national and international artists – all open to visitors. If you’re wondering where the name comes from, the center’s building, built in 1953, was once a coffee mill with a donkey painted on its roof. It puts on lots of family-friendly arts education programs. Located 3 miles south of the village center.