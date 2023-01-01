St Peter by the Sea

Ever popular for weddings, the much-photographed 'Little Blue Church' practically sits in Kahuluʻu Bay. Made of clapboard in the 1880s, with a corrugated-tin roof, the church was moved here from Magic (White) Sands Beach in 1912. The church is on the makai (seaward) side of Aliʻi Dr, north of Mile 5.

An ancient Hawaiian temple, Kuʻemanu Heiau, once stood here. Hawaiian aliʻi (royalty), who surfed at the northern end of Kahaluʻu Bay, prayed at the temple before hitting the waves.

There are no set hours to get inside of the church, but most people visit to take a photo from the outside in any case.