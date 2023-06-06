Kailua-Kona

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ukeleles at Holualoa Ukulele. Kailua Kona.

Overview

Kailua-Kona, also known as ‘Kailua,’ ‘Kona Town’ and sometimes just ‘Town,’ is a love-it-or-leave-it kind of place. On the main drag of Aliʻi Dr, along the shoreline, Kailua works hard to evoke the nonchalance of a sun-drenched tropical getaway, but in an injection-molded, bargain-priced way.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • United States, Hawaii, Big Island,

    Magic Sands Beach

    Kailua-Kona

    About 4 miles south of central Kailua-Kona, this small beach (also called White Sands and, officially, Laʻaloa Beach) has turquoise water, great sunsets,…

  • Hulihe'e Palace in Kona Kilauea. Thsi is a view of the back of the palace which has an ocean view. One of three palacesin the United States. 185086175 Travel, Tourism, Photography, No People, Royalty, Hawaiian Culture, Kilauea, Outdoors, Horizontal, Rear View, Kona, Palace, wood building, Architecture And Buildings, Monuments, Hulihe'e Palace

    Huliheʻe Palace

    Kailua-Kona

    This palace is a fascinating study in the rapid shift the Hawaiian royal family made from Polynesian god-kings to Westernized monarchs. Here’s the skinny:…

  • Historic Ahu' ena Heiau Temple in Kamakahou Bay Kona, Hawaii 330044978 roof, beach, tropical, architecture, sacred, temple, dwelling, polynesian, culture, landmark, bay, house, lava, thatched, port, hawaii, structure, traditional, building, hut, ocean, harbor, historic, kona, kamakahou, cruise, trees, ship, palm, ahuena, heiau

    Ahuʻena Heiau

    Kailua-Kona

    After uniting the Hawaiian Islands in 1810, Kamehameha the Great established the kingdom's royal court in Lahaina on Maui, but he continued to return to…

  • Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area

    Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area

    Kailua-Kona

    Visitors often overlook this quiet park, located a mile from downtown. It's a grand spot for picnicking, jogging and fishing. The beach area is studded…

  • Mokuʻaikaua Church

    Mokuʻaikaua Church

    Kailua-Kona

    Completed in 1836, this church is a handsome building with walls of lava rock held together by sand and coral-lime mortar. The posts and beams, hewn with…

  • Herb Kane Paintings

    Herb Kane Paintings

    Kailua-Kona

    Step inside King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, just next to to Ahuʻena Heiau, to view historical paintings and a mural by legendary artist and Hawaiian…

  • Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary

    Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary

    Kailua-Kona

    Dr Ann Goody runs this animal sanctuary on five lovely acres in upland Kona. This isn't a zoo, or even a conventional sanctuary; instead, Dr Goody cares…

  • Keolonahihi State Historical Park

    Keolonahihi State Historical Park

    Kailua-Kona

    While largely overgrown with jungle and scrub brush today, this was once a major religious complex for Native Hawaiians. A heiau (temple) here was once…

View more attractions