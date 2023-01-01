Herb Kane Paintings

Step inside King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, just next to to Ahuʻena Heiau, to view historical paintings and a mural by legendary artist and Hawaiian historian Herb Kawainui Kane. Each image depicts an element of indigenous Hawaiian history or culture – fishing, the hula, farming etc. Also on display are a rare feathered helmet and cloak once worn by aliʻi (royalty), Hawaiian war weapons and musical instruments, and a whale's-tooth pendant strung on a braided cord made of human hair.