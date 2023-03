If you're an avid bodyboarder, Honl's, also known as Waiʻaha ('Gathering Water'), may feel like a historical pilgrimage. It was here, in 1971, that Tom Morey tested the Boogie Board (the brand-name version of the most popular type of bodyboard). The sandy beach here is small, and sharp rocks make the water unfriendly to casual swimmers, but as you may guess, the area is quite popular with local bodyboarders. Limited parallel parking available.