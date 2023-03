Kailua-Kona's only swimmable in-town beach is this teeny-tiny strand between Kailua Pier and Ahuʻena Heiau, where ocean waters are calm and usually safe for kids. Concession stands rent all kinds of beach gear. This is a pretty perfect spot for learning stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), since it has both gear vendors and calm water. If you paddle (or swim) out past the heiau, waters get a little choppier. This is also a good spot to teach kids snorkeling basics.