Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary

Dr Ann Goody runs this animal sanctuary on five lovely acres in upland Kona. This isn't a zoo, or even a conventional sanctuary; instead, Dr Goody cares for and genuinely communicates with her charges, which include flamingos, zebras, tortoises and more. Guests are invited to wander the grounds on guided tours, but at all times, you are aware this is a place dedicated to education and animal healing, as opposed to viewing. You must call or email for reservations.