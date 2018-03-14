Welcome to Honolulu
Eat your way through the pan-Asian alleys of Chinatown, where 19th-century whalers once brawled and immigrant traders thrived. Gaze out to sea atop the landmark Aloha Tower, then sashay past Victorian-era brick buildings, including the USA’s only royal palace. Browse at the world's largest open-air shopping center at Ala Moana, then poke your nose into the city's impressive art museums.
Ocean breezes rustle palm trees along the harborfront, while in the cool, mist-shrouded Koʻolau Range, forested hiking trails offer postcard city views. At sunset, cool off with an amble around Magic Island or splash in the ocean at Ala Moana Beach. After dark, migrate to Chinatown’s edgy art and nightlife scene.
Honolulu activities
Oahu Submarine Scooter Adventure
Meet your friendly guide on Keahole Street in Honolulu at your selected departure time. Board a 50-foot (12-meter) power catamaran boat and enjoy views of Diamond Head Crater, the Koolau mountain range and Koko Crater as you cruise the picturesque waters of Maunalua Bay. When you reach your crystal-clear dive location, your guide will brief you on what to expect during your underwater adventure and explain how to use your self-propelled, electric submarine scooter -- a fun, unique, eco-friendly way to explore these Hawaiian waters. Then, follow your guide under water and effortlessly glide past beautiful tropical reefs, admiring views of colorful fish, green sea turtles and other marine life along the way. After your scooter tour, you can also snorkel, swim and relax on the boat’s shaded deck. You’ll also cruise past celebrity homes and see filming locations of the hit TV show Hawaii Five-O. Learn about the history of the area from your guide and enjoy snacks and drinks on board. At the end of your 2-hour tour, you have the option to purchase professional photos or a video of your activity to remember this Oahu experience forever!
Kualoa Ranch ATV Adventure
Explore one of Oahu's oldest working cattle ranches, Kualoa Ranch. Resting on 4,000 acres (1,618 hectares), this ranch is located less than an hour’s drive from Honolulu on Oahu’s northeast side.Kualoa is known as one of the most historically significant sites on the island. Centuries ago, it was one of the most sacred places on Oahu. Discover the area’s stunning beauty and interesting history as you explore on your own ATV. One-Hour Tour:Kualoa Ranch guides will take you along trails up the mountainside and past historical bunkers from World War II. Venture down into a lush green valley surrounded by the striking Kualoa Mountains. Two-Hour Tour: Maximize your time and explore the beautiful Kualoa Ranch’s north and south side. Discover the valley and mountains that served as the backdrop for famous Hollywood movies like Jurassic Park and Pearl Harbor. Only on this 2-hour ATV tour will you be able to explore the south side of Kualoa Ranch. Ride along Hakipu’u Valley and discover all that Kualoa has to offer!
Go Oahu Card
The Go Oahu Card leaves you in control, allowing you to have the best, customized experience possible. The Honolulu pass is available for one, two, three, four, five or seven days. You may visit as many attractions as you like in one day, but you are limited to visiting each attraction only once per day.The Go Oahu Card also offers a wide variety of free gifts and discounts at some of Oahu's best retailers and restaurants. Full details are available in your guidebook. See 'Itinerary' below for full list of included attractions.
Dinner Cruise with Live Hawaiian Entertainment
Dine on a sumptuous buffet featuring a variety of tropical dishes, finishing with complimentary tea and coffee. Tables accommodate 6 - 8 people and are shared with other guests. The dining room and luxurious contemporary lounge offer 360 deg. views of diamond head and the Waikiki skyline. The sparkling lights of Honolulu and Waikiki, along with the balmy Hawaiian breeze are the perfect combination for a relaxing sunset cruise in Oahu. This is the only dinner cruise that in addition to sailing along Waikiki Beach, travels beyond Diamond Head to see the hidden shores of the Kahala Coastline - home to Hawaii's rich and famous. This Oahu Sunset Dinner Cruise features a live Hawaiian-contemporary show featuring a cast of lively dancers musicians. Dance the night away as you cruise along the beautiful Hawaiian coastline.
Oahu Three Star Dinner Sunset Dinner and Show Cruise
As you sail out to Diamond Head on an Oahu sunset cruise you'll have the opportunity to explore the boat's four decks, including the observation deck for unparalleled ocean views of Oahu's spectacular coastline.During the Honolulu sunset cruise a variety of live entertainment is on offer, starting with a pier-side welcome hula. During the deliciously prepared dinner, enjoy live Hawaiian music as you cruise along Waikiki's coastline. Audience participation is encouraged! The feature show on the Honolulu dinner cruise is the magical "60 Years of Aloha'", with the largest cast on Oahu waters. Celebrating Hawaii's beauty and culture, this original show is a must-see on Oahu.Book on a Friday and enjoy an extra hour to view the Friday aerial Fireworks show!
Oahu Parasailing Tour from Honolulu
Your Oahu parasailing adventure departs from the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center in Honolulu. You can show up anytime between 9am and 2:30pm (rides depart every 30 minutes and are included in the price), or opt for pickup from your Waikiki hotel at your pre-selected departure time.Your experienced guide will give you a safety briefing to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for everyone. The boat can hold six passengers plus your guide, and observers are welcome, so you can bring the whole family along if you wish. Cruising along Maunalua Bay, enjoy beautiful views of Honolulu, the Hawaii Kai coastline, Koko Crater, Koko Head and the Ko’olau Mountain Range. After your 20-minute boat ride to the parasail launch point, you’ll spend about 45 minutes on the water letting people take turns riding. Be sure to wear a swimsuit and bring a camera and re-sealable plastic bag to keep your belongings dry on the boat.Choose from two rides below. Each tandem flight is 8- to 10-minutes long. Standard RideThis ride takes you 500 feet (152 meters) high, and is ideal for riders looking for a calmer experience. Extreme Ride Opt for the extreme parasail ride to soar 700 feet (213 meters) above the water. The views are unbeatable on this ultimate parasailing experience. Not for the faint of heart! Your guide will lower you so you can take a momentary dip in the water just before landing. After your ride, cruise back to shore and browse the digital photos and GoPro digital videos that captured your entire flight. These are available for purchase as a special memento of your Oahu vacation!