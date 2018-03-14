Oahu Parasailing Tour from Honolulu

Your Oahu parasailing adventure departs from the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center in Honolulu. You can show up anytime between 9am and 2:30pm (rides depart every 30 minutes and are included in the price), or opt for pickup from your Waikiki hotel at your pre-selected departure time.Your experienced guide will give you a safety briefing to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for everyone. The boat can hold six passengers plus your guide, and observers are welcome, so you can bring the whole family along if you wish. Cruising along Maunalua Bay, enjoy beautiful views of Honolulu, the Hawaii Kai coastline, Koko Crater, Koko Head and the Ko’olau Mountain Range. After your 20-minute boat ride to the parasail launch point, you’ll spend about 45 minutes on the water letting people take turns riding. Be sure to wear a swimsuit and bring a camera and re-sealable plastic bag to keep your belongings dry on the boat.Choose from two rides below. Each tandem flight is 8- to 10-minutes long. Standard RideThis ride takes you 500 feet (152 meters) high, and is ideal for riders looking for a calmer experience. Extreme Ride Opt for the extreme parasail ride to soar 700 feet (213 meters) above the water. The views are unbeatable on this ultimate parasailing experience. Not for the faint of heart! Your guide will lower you so you can take a momentary dip in the water just before landing. After your ride, cruise back to shore and browse the digital photos and GoPro digital videos that captured your entire flight. These are available for purchase as a special memento of your Oahu vacation!