North Shore & Upcountry
This wild, lush and sometimes posh region of Maui is home to an extraordinary concentration of variety. In a half-hour drive, you can ascend from the beaches of the North Shore (including the world’s windsurfing capital) through the jungle of the lower slopes, and break out into open Upcountry hills, where cowboys still roam the range, and farmers work the island’s Garden Belt. Communities change accordingly. The hip surfer town of Paʻia gives way to Makawao’s Old West architecture, which dissolves into a handful of stores in mud-on-boots Keokea, after which the road rolls on to eternity – and maybe, we've heard, to Oprah's house.
The region begs for a lazy country drive, taking in athletic surfers, artsy shops, forest trails, mountain views and organic cafes at your own pace. For the adventurous, there’s plenty of ziplining, paragliding and mountain biking.
Explore North Shore & Upcountry
- MMakawao History Museum
- Aliʻi Kula Lavender
On a broad hillside with panoramic views of the West Maui Mountains and the Central Maui coast, this charming lavender farm is a scenic place to relax and…
- HA Baldwin Beach Park
Bodyboarders and bodysurfers take to the waves at this palm-lined county park about a mile west of Paʻia. The wide sandy beach is lovely for sunbathing…
- HHoʻokipa Beach Park & Overlook
Hoʻokipa is to daredevil windsurfers what Everest is to climbers. It reigns supreme as the world’s premier windsurfing beach, with strong currents,…
- SSacred Garden of Maliko
This unique nonprofit is a self-described healing sanctuary offering a meditative moment on your trip. Your kids will love the rock-garden labyrinth walk…
- HHui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center
Occupying the former estate of sugar magnates Harry and Ethel Baldwin, Hui Noʻeau is a regal setting for a community arts center. In 1917 famed architect…
- WWorcester Glassworks
This family-run studio and gallery has produced some amazing pieces over the years, particularly the sand-blasted glass in natural forms (eg seashells)…
- SSpreckelsville Beach
Extending west from HA Baldwin Beach, this 2-mile stretch of sand is a good walking beach. Its nearshore reef makes it less than ideal for swimming, but…
- TTavares Beach
For a quiet 100yd stretch of sand, try this unmarked beach a short drive northeast from downtown, just beyond mile marker 7. Things liven up on weekends,…
