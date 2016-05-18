Welcome to Kauaʻi
Emerald mountains, weeping waterfalls, red-rock canyons, jaw-dropping beaches, clear seas and big waves. Kaua‘i's natural gifts are unparalleled in Hawaii, the USA, the world.
Outdoor Adventure
With an astonishing list of outdoor adventures, Kauaʻi will puncture your resort bubble. Here you can soar over and settle into tropical valleys in a helicopter, zip through treetops on a cable, navigate narrow single tracks to the shoulders of a sleeping giant or down deep into a grand canyon. You can paddle a sacred river or motor into sea caves, wander isolated beaches, drop in and get barrelled on a point break, or drift with sea turtles in coves saturated in that perfect blue. Each new experience merges unforgettably with the island's majesty.
Feel the Mana
The island inspires inward explorations too. On Kauaʻi, the mana (spiritual essence) of the ʻaina (land) is palpable, because the values of the ancient Hawaiians are alive and well, and rooted in a holistic understanding of the natural world. You will encounter this in simple ways, such as when someone gives you directions mauka (inland) or makai (seaward), or in a passing shaka (Hawaii hand greeting sign) when you yield on a one-lane bridge. Hawaiian culture is built on moderation, balance, fairness and unity, producing a gentle pace of life, strong families and legendary hospitality.
Island Way of Life
You can’t help admiring the way that Kauaʻi has preserved itself in the face of the 21st century. Here, no town surpasses 10,000 people. By law, no building is taller than a coconut tree, and it is impossible to circumnavigate the coast by car. When a multimillion-dollar ferry arrived to begin service to neighboring islands, Kaua‘i residents, concerned over environmental and other issues, blocked its path. It never returned. Visitors do, however. That doesn't mean Kaua‘i lacks challenges. Conflicts continue on the Westside over the dominance of big agriculture, but on the whole the island projects harmony.
Locally Grown
A locals only ethos that flowered from surf culture and permeated the Hawaiian Islands influences social, political and commercial life on Kaua‘i too. Happily, of late it has also influenced chefs, supermarkets and restaurants island-wide. Anywhere you eat on Kaua‘i, from the fast food of Bubba's Burgers to JO2, the latest restaurant from renowned chef Jean Marie Josselin, you are likely to be feasting on sustainably grown meat and vegetables cultivated on the island by local farmers, or fish caught by local anglers just offshore. That freshness brings flavor you'll love, and it nourishes the local economy too.
Na Pali Sunset Dinner Cruise
To begin your cruise, make your way to the Port Allen marina center in the afternoon, where you’ll hop aboard a 65-foot (20-meter) power catamaran and set off around Kauai to the Na Pali Coast, stretching for 16 miles (26 km) along the island’s northwestern shore. A spectacular landscape of towering, jagged cliffs plunging into emerald valleys and the blue expanse of the Pacific, the Na Pali Coast is inaccessible by car, so the best way to see it is from the water. One of the fastest touring boats on Kauai, your catamaran offers comfortable seating both inside and out, with a mix of deck space and open-air cabins. Soak up the scenery as your captain takes you along the coast, and keep an eye out for marine life such as spinner dolphins, whales, and sea turtles. On board, enjoy provided drinks, appetizers, and dinner. Expect to get wet, and bring a lightweight jacket. The landscape will change with the setting sun, as the slanting light bathes the cliffs in the rosy hues of sunset.
Kauai Deluxe Sightseeing Flight
Climb aboard the new Australian- made GA8 Airvan airplane for a personalized deluxe tour of the most beautiful landscape in the world – the Hawaiian island of Kauai! The GA8 Airvan is the ideal plane for touring Kauai's skies. It holds a maximum of six people for an intimate experience and was specifically designed for observational flights – it has a high wing design, large windows for optimal photo-taking opportunities, and a slow, stable cruising speed of 125-135 knots.Soar through the Waimea Canyon before catching your breath as the majestic cathedral spires of the Na Pali are suddenly beneath you. Fly alongside the ridgeline behind the lovely Hanalei Bay, and travel south to see the numerous waterfalls of Hanalei Valley, as well as the crater below Kauai’s Mt Wai`ale`ale. In the winter months, you may even spot whales. As you fly, your experienced pilot will share with you the rich history and mythical lore of Kauai. Against a background of Hawaiian slack-key music, your state-of-the-art, noise-canceling Bose headset allows for open communication throughout the flight between you and your pilot. Feel free to ask any questions, ask to spend extra time in areas that interest you most or ask to revisit that last waterfall for the best photograph you've ever taken!You’ll hear expert agricultural commentary from the chief operating pilot and research scientist. At approximately 65-70 minutes, this safe and thrilling experience is the ultimate air tour of the Garden Island.Please note: Port pickup provided ONLY if customers contact supplier ahead of time
Kauai Waimea Canyon and Wailua River
You'll enjoy unmatched comfort and superb views from spacious, deluxe big window Premier Mini coaches as you tour the famous fern grotto, cruise the Wailua River and enjoy picture-postcard views of Kauai's natural attractions.This highly personalized scenic Waimea Canyon Kauai tour is fully narrated by specially trained driver/guides and features many stops to allow you to get the most from your day.It's an experience you'll long remember! SIGHTSEEING HIGHLIGHTS: Hanapepe Lookout Waimea Canyon Spouting Horn South coast Poipu Resort drive-through View Koloa Sugar Mill, Queen Victoria's profile and Nawiliwili Harbor Cruise the Wailua River (Cruise fare included) Fern Grotto Coco Palms Grove, Birth Stone Opaekaa Falls
Entire Kauai Island Air Tour
Experience Kauai island air views in this state of the art G8 Airvan aircraft! Specifically designed for aerial sightseeing, it flies at a slower pace for optimal viewing and photography. The Airvan is known for its huge bubble windows, smooth ride and wide cabin doors for easy access. It provides a very spacious cabin for comfortable seating. And now, for a limited time only, receive a free DVD when you take the Entire Kauai Air Tour! Some of the sites you may see include: Kipu Kai (Baby Napali) Menehune Fishpond (Raiders of the Lost Arc was filmed) Secluded Mahaulepu Beach Eucalyptus Tunnel of Trees Manawaiopuna Waterfall also known as Jurassic Falls Captain Cooks Landing in Old Waimea town Breathtaking Waimea Canyon (Grand Canyon of the Pacific) Beautiful Napali Coastline Lots of waterfalls Lumahai Beach (Movie South Pacific was filmed) Hanalei Bay and Hanalei Valley Kilauea Lighthouse Mokuaeae Island (Northern most point of the Hawaiian Islands) Waialeale Crater (wettest spot on earth) Anahola Mountain Range (King Kong's Profile) Wailua Falls (Fantasy Island was filmed) Opaekaa Falls
Na Pali Coast Kauai Snorkel and Sail
The best way to see the spectacular scenery of the Na Pali Coast is from the water. This tour departs from Port Allen every morning for this snorkeling and sailing adventure. Meet your friendly captain and crew, then climb aboard a 50-foot sailing catamaran and settle in among spacious sun decks or an open-air cabin.Enjoy breakfast on-board as you make your way along the dramatic coastline of jagged, 4,000-foot (over 1,200 meters) cathedral spires, dotted with sea caves and waterfalls. Keep an eye out for passing marine life, such as dolphins, sea turtles and migrating humpback whales (December through April only). When the winds are favorable, your crew will hoist the sails for a thrilling wind-powered ride.Weather permitting, you’ll stop at a calm spot and splash into the clear, warm waters to snorkel. Get an up-close look at Kauai’s amazing underwater world and swim with brightly colored tropical fish. When hunger strikes, enjoy a delicious picnic lunch while you soak up the island sun and breathtaking scenery. Expect to get wet and bring a lightweight jacket.
Luau Kalamaku and Buffet Dinner
Your journey begins in the early evening at Kauai’s Kilohana Plantation with craft demonstrations and Hawaiian games. You’ll have the option to ride on the Kauai Plantation Railway (additional cost), the first new railroad built in Kauai in nearly 100 years.Then, witness a traditional imu ceremony, where one of your main courses (pork) is unearthed from an underground oven. You can also order some yummy tropical drinks at the bar (own expense). You’ll then be treated to a scrumptious buffet dinner of lomi-lomi salmon, pork, ono and teriyaki chicken with vegetables and salads. Top it off with some fresh tropical fruit and dessert.After dinner, head to your seats in the Luau Pavilion and watch a colorful performance of traditional Polynesian dancers, fire twirlers and knife dancers. Watch as they paint a vivid story of the journey of the first Tahitian voyagers to the Hawaiian Islands, displaying their hardship, drama and finally triumph. Sit back, relax and become immersed in the state-of-the-art media system and stage design.At the end of the show, you’ll have the opportunity to take photos with the cast!