Made famous in the opening credits of Fantasy Island, these falls appear at a distance. When they are in full flow and misting the surrounding tropical foliage, it’s a fantastic photo op. While officially listed as 80ft, the falls have been repeatedly measured to have a far greater drop. Heed the sign at the top that warns: ‘Slippery rocks at top of falls. People have been killed.’ Many have fallen while trying to scramble down the steep path beyond.

To get here from Lihuʻe, follow Kuhio Hwy (Hwy 56) north. Turn left onto Maʻalo Rd (Hwy 583), which ends at the falls after 4 miles. Expect crowds and difficult parking. The alternative of seeing the falls from a helicopter is definitely the superior experience.