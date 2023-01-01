Kamokila Hawaiian Village

This 4-acre site along the Wailua River has reproductions of traditional Hawaiian structures amid thriving gardens of guava, mango and banana trees. While not a must-see, it's a pleasant diversion, especially for kids. Kamokila also offers canoe rentals and guided outrigger canoe tours (adult/child $30/20), leaving hourly, which include paddling, hiking and waterfall swimming.

Turn south from Kuamoʻo Rd, opposite ʻOpaekaʻa Falls. The half-mile road leading to the village is steep and narrow. You can also rent a kayak elsewhere and paddle in up the Wailua River.