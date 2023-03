While not a showstopper, these 150ft-high waterfalls make for an easy roadside stop, less than 2 miles up Kuamoʻo Rd. For the best photographs, go in the morning. Don’t be tempted to try trailblazing to the base of the falls, as the steep cliffs are perilous and have caused fatalities. Cross the road for fantastic photo ops of the Wailua River.