Pearl Harbor has a resonance for all Americans. The site of the December 7, 1941 attack that brought the US into WWII is accessible, evocative and moving. It's the top site for visitors to Hawaii. Nearby ‘Aiea is a slice of modern island life and is a gateway to Oʻahu's green interior.

To the west, suburbanite Kapolei boasts a few family-friendly attractions and Ko Olina seems set to continue growing as an enclave of huge high-end resorts. The intrepid traveler venturing further north in Leeward Oʻahu along the Waiʻanae Coast will find undeveloped beaches and unvarnished communities. Cultural pride is alive here, as more Native Hawaiians live on the Waiʻanae Coast than anyplace else island-wide. Near the island’s tip at Kaʻena Point, habitation gives way to green-velvet-tufted mountains and rocky coastal ledges.