Pearl Harbor & Leeward O‘ahu

Pearl Harbor has a resonance for all Americans. The site of the December 7, 1941 attack that brought the US into WWII is accessible, evocative and moving. It's the top site for visitors to Hawaii. Nearby ‘Aiea is a slice of modern island life and is a gateway to Oʻahu's green interior.

To the west, suburbanite Kapolei boasts a few family-friendly attractions and Ko Olina seems set to continue growing as an enclave of huge high-end resorts. The intrepid traveler venturing further north in Leeward Oʻahu along the Waiʻanae Coast will find undeveloped beaches and unvarnished communities. Cultural pride is alive here, as more Native Hawaiians live on the Waiʻanae Coast than anyplace else island-wide. Near the island’s tip at Kaʻena Point, habitation gives way to green-velvet-tufted mountains and rocky coastal ledges.

  • USS Arizona Memorial

    This somber memorial is one of the USA's most significant WWII sites, commemorating the Pearl Harbor attack and its fallen service members with an iconic…

    Pearl Harbor National Memorial

    One of the USA’s most significant WWII sites, this National Park Service (NPS) monument narrates the history of the Pearl Harbor attack and commemorates…

    Hawaii's Plantation Village

    Waipahu was one of Oʻahu’s last sugarcane plantation towns and this outdoor museum tells the story of life on the sugar plantations, especially the local…

    Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

    This military aircraft museum covers WWII and the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam and beyond. The first aircraft hangar, number 37, features exhibits on the…

    Battleship Missouri Memorial

    The last battleship built by the US (it was launched in 1944), the USS Missouri provides a unique historical 'bookend' to the US campaign in the Pacific…

    USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park

    Adjacent to the visitor center for the Pearl Harbor historic sites, this park harbors the moored WWII-era submarine USS Bowfin, which you can explore on a…

    Keaʻiwa Heiau State Recreation Area

    In the mountains north of Pearl Harbor, this state park protects Keaʻiwa Heiau, an ancient hoʻola (healing or medicinal) temple. Today, people wishing to…

    USS Oklahoma Memorial

    After the USS Arizona, the second-largest number of lives lost on December 7, 1941 was aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma. Numerous Japanese torpedoes…

    ʻAiea Bay State Recreation Area

    Hidden on a small access road road off the Kamehameha Hwy, this small waterfront park has views of Pearl Harbor along with shady picnic tables and wide…

