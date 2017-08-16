Welcome to Taiwan
With legacies as varied as its adventure landscape and spirited traditions thriving alongside the cream of Asian sophistication, Taiwan is a continent on one green island.
The Beautiful Isle
Famed for centuries as Ilha Formosa (Beautiful Isle; 美麗島; Měilìdǎo), this is a land with more sides than the 11-headed Guanyin. Towering sea cliffs, marble-walled gorges and tropical forests are just the start of your journey, which could take you as far as Yushan, Taiwan's 3952m alpine roof.In Taiwan you can criss-cross mountains on colonial-era hiking trails or cycle a lone highway with the blue Pacific on one side and green volcanic arcs on the other. And if you simply want a classic landscape to enjoy, you'll find them around every corner.
Have You Eaten?
'Have you eaten?' The words are used as a greeting here, and the answer is always 'yes', as there's just too much nibbling to do. Taiwan offers the gamut of Chinese cuisines, some of the best Japanese outside Japan, and a full house of local specialities from Tainan milkfish and Taipei beef noodles to indigenous barbecued wild boar. Night markets around the island serve endless feasts of snacks including stinky tofu, steamed dumplings, oyster omelettes, shrimp rolls and shaved ice. And when you're thirsty you can look forward to juices from the freshest local fruits, local craft beer, aromatic teas and, in a surprising twist, Asia's best gourmet coffee.
Asian Values On Their Terms
Defying those who said it wasn't in their DNA, the Taiwanese have created Asia's most vibrant democracy and liberal society, with a raucous free press, gender equality, and respect for human rights and, increasingly, animal rights as well. The ancestors are still worshipped, and mum and dad still get their dues, but woe betide the politician who thinks it's the people who must pander, and not him – or her. If you want to catch a glimpse of the people's passion for protest, check out Taipei Main Station on most weekends, or just follow the local news.
The Tao of Today
Taiwan is heir to the entire Chinese tradition of Buddhism, Taoism, Confucianism and that amorphous collection of deities and demons worshipped as folk faith. Over the centuries the people have blended their way into a unique and tolerant religious culture that's often as ritual heavy as Catholicism and as wild as Santeria.Taiwanese temples (all 15,000) combine worship hall, festival venue and art house under one roof. Watch a plague boat burn at Donglong Temple, go on a pilgrimage with the Empress of Heaven, study a rooftop three-dimensional mosaic, and learn why a flag and ball have come to represent prayer.
Taroko Gorge Full-Day Tour from Taipei
You'll be picked up from your Taipei hotel at 6am to travel by train on your own to Hualien. This full-day guided tour will take you to the Taroko Gorge, a 20-kilometer section of the highway that runs from Taroko to Tiansiang. The stunning gorge is famous for its marble cliffs, deep, winding tunnels and the Liwu River, which flows through its craggy landscape. Travel through Swallows Grotto, where the section of the highway runs through tunnels carved into the gorge. Then, see the Eternal Spring Shrine, one of the most photographed scenes around the gorge. These little temples were built to commemorate those who lost their lives in the construction of the central cross-island highway. Afterward, break for lunch at a local restaurant. Appetites sated, continue to the Chi-Hsing Beach and Hualien Stone Sculpture Park and visit a marble factory before returning to Taipei by express train.
Ultimate Taipei Sightseeing Tour
After hotel pickup, your guide will take your small group to the complex of Longshan Temple, one of Taiwan’s most popular temples. Next, tour the Presidential Office Building, constructed during Taiwan’s Japanese colonization as a governor's mansion. After a few photo ops in front, visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, a world-famous monument established in memory of the 20th-century President of the Republic of China. Walk up the 89 steps, which stand for Chiang Kai-shek’s age at the time of his death, and discover a bronze statue of the former president inside. The impressive white-walled landmark and blue-tiled octagonal roof, along with red flowerbeds, represent the colors of the Republic’s flag.Then, heading to Taipei 101, one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, this iconic tower of Taiwan features 101 floors above ground and five floors underground. Spend an hour of free time here, with the opportunity to purchase lunch and visit the observatory deck on the 89th floor (each at own expense).Visit the Lin An Tai Historical House, a Southern Fujianese-style house, and the Grand Hotel, a Chinese Palace-style architecture.Drive through Yangmingshan National Park — home to Taipei’s tallest peak, Mt Qixing (Seven Star Mountain) — and stop at a scenic spot that overlooks the entire city (if the weather allows). When you reach the Thermal Valley, spend approximately one hour exploring the area with your guide. At the Beitou Hot Spring Museum, a former Japanese public bathhouse (onsen), you’ll learn about the thermal sources that supply the region’s bubbling springs.Your guide will accompany you to the National Palace Museum to view three of its most famous treasures on display: the jadeite cabbage, the meat-shaped stone (created from banded jasper) and the Mao caldron. Take a 1- to 1.5-hour guided tour of the museum, which features painting, calligraphy, ceramics and bronzes on display. See curios from the Tang and Ming dynasties, such as snuff bottles and elaborately designed boxes.Your final stop is the Shilin Night Market, the largest night market in Taipei! You’ll find plenty of delicious food and shopping options to satisfy your appetite. Stay as long as you like before making your own way back to your hotel or next sightseeing destination, with the Jiantan MRT Station conveniently located nearby.
Taiwan from Taipei 5-Day Tour: Sun Moon Lake, Taroko Gorge
Start your 5-day round-island tour of Taiwan with hotel pickup in Taipei. Drive south into the lofty mountains to visit Sun Moon Lake, where you’ll stop at several temples like Wenwu Temple, Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. At Fo Guang Shan Monastery, one of the most famous Buddhist sites in southern Taiwan, take a walking tour and interact with monks and nuns.The next day, head to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Pass Love River (Ai River) and stroll through Lio Ho Night Market.In southern Taiwan’s Kenting National Park the following day, admire 37 miles (60 km) of coral-rimmed shoreline and explore the forest recreation area. On your fourth day, continue your journey through Taiwan’s scenic landscapes with a visit to Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area, where unspoiled land stretches for miles down the coast. See incredible land formations created by years of erosion.Then, in Hualien, marvel at the exceptional beauty of Taroko National Park’s Taroko Gorge, whose marble formations are split by a road that looms under forested peaks and towering cliffs.You’ll end your journey back in Taipei. All entrance fees, transportation, accommodation and daily breakfasts are included, and for lunch and dinner, your guide will be happy to recommend great places for you to enjoy authentic Taiwanese cuisine.For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
Taipei Airport Private Transfer: Taoyuan Airport to Hotel
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Taipei accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed at time of booking and you will be provided with a voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Nissan Teana (1 to 2 people) Air-conditioned Volkswagen Micro Van (3 to 6 people) Air-conditioned Toyota 18 seater (7 to 9 people) Price is per person, based on 7 to 9 adults per car/vehicle.
Pingxi, Jiufen Day Trip with Sky Lantern Release From Taipei
Your guide picks you up at your Taipei hotel in the morning and drives your small group to the Yin-Yang Sea, located on Taiwan’s northern coast. Stop here to view the fascinating two-toned sea where blue water is mixed with yellow mineral run-off from Jinguashi's old copper mines. You’ll also visit the nearby Golden Waterfall and marvel at this yellow-hued wonder.In Jiufen, walk the narrow streets and steep steps of this charming historical village, used as the set for several films including the award-winning Japanese anime Spirited Away. You can purchase lunch at a local eatery or bring your own. Then delight in a cup of Chinese tea at one of the many teahouses (own expense).Then, drive to Pingxi. On arrival, meander around Shifen Old Street to browse the souvenir shops for miniature sky lanterns. The village owes much of its fame to the Sky Lantern Festival where up to 200,000 glowing lanterns — made of oiled rice paper, satin or silk — are released together into the luminous sky. Even if you aren’t here for the annual festival, you won’t miss out on this magical tradition. Stop to write wishes on your own lantern (one lantern per 2 participants), light a candle at its base and watch it take flight. In the late afternoon you’ll return to Taipei by shared vehicle with drop-off at your hotel.
Chiufen (Jiufen), Nanya, and Pitou Cape from Taipai
You'll be picked up from your Taipei city hotel at 1:00pm, drive along the northeast coast of Taiwan to the National Scenic Area, popular location with the locals. The northeast coast scenic area is noted for its numerous capes and bays backed by green mountains. Visit Pitou Cape, tall abrasion caves and platforms and other eroded landforms which can be clearly seen on the cape's hanging cliff. The tour continues to Nanya, a coastline filled with amazing rock formations, a sea-eroded coral shore. The patterned stone is unique in Taiwan and formed through the weathering of the sandstone that lines the shore. The oxidation of iron ore within the stone gives it a beautiful striped pattern. Travel to the quaint little village of Chiufen Village (Jiufen), once the gold mining center of Taiwan. The gold is gone, but Chiufen (Jiufen) built of closely-packed houses clinging to steep mountainsides, continue to offer enchanting scenery, unique teahouses and fascinating glimpses into the lifestyles of the past. Tour Highlights Chiufen Village (Jiufen) Pass by Chinkuashin Village Pitou Cape Nanya Rock Formations Bay of Two Colors