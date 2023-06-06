Shop
You’ll almost certainly receive looks of jealousy from any Taiwanese person if you mention you’re going to Tainan (台南), and it’s not hard to see why. Traditional culture continues to thrive here, in the oldest city in Taiwan. The name 'Taiwan' was once used to refer to Dayuan (大員), the former name of Anping where the Dutch fort is located. Inside temples, bwah bwey (moon blocks, 搏杯) are cast to determine the best course of action, as it was done hundreds of years ago. Outside, young Tainanese show off their art and make coffee in former canalside houses. Tainanese are fastidious about their food, and a number of dishes are exclusive to the region (but renowned all over the island).
Tainan
This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…
Tainan
When you enter the temple, look up for the two large abacuses used to calculate whether you have done more good than bad in life; check out the most…
Tainan
This horticultural Eden is a home with a fantastical garden overrun with plants, and seeds, seeds, seeds – some 500 species, most endemic to southern…
National Museum of Taiwan Literature
Tainan
This serious and excellent museum details the development of Taiwanese literature from the time of the pre-Han indigenous peoples to the modern era…
Tainan
Cafes, art galleries, fashion boutiques and B&Bs have flowered in the hub of Tainan's former Five Canals area, taking full advantage of the long, narrow,…
Tainan
In focus here is Koji pottery that is used to embellish roof ridges and walls by sculptor Ye Wang (1826–87). The first such artist to be born in Taiwan …
Tainan
Taiwan's eighth national park, Taijiang covers a patchwork of coastal lands north of Anping Harbour. The 50 sq km of land and 340 sq km of sea include…
Tainan
Built in 1666 by the son of Ming loyalist Zheng Chenggong (Koxinga),Taiwan's first Confucian temple and official school is quiet, dignified and coloured…