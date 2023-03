Cafes, art galleries, fashion boutiques and B&Bs have flowered in the hub of Tainan's former Five Canals area, taking full advantage of the long, narrow, loft-like spaces in the former canalside shophouses. Wedged among them are small shop-sized temples, traditional workshops and crumbling homes. The 90m Shennong St is book-ended by the King of Medicine Temple to the west and the Water Fairy Temple inside a market to the east.