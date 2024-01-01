This gate (1835) was part of Tainan's outer city walls in the Qing dynasty. You can see the coral stones in the base and the red bricks making up the low arch. Although eclipsed by taller neighbours, this Grade II national relic is still very much a part of the daily life of pedestrians and scooter drivers.
Duiyue Gate
Tainan
