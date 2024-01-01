Duiyue Gate

Tainan

LoginSave

This gate (1835) was part of Tainan's outer city walls in the Qing dynasty. You can see the coral stones in the base and the red bricks making up the low arch. Although eclipsed by taller neighbours, this Grade II national relic is still very much a part of the daily life of pedestrians and scooter drivers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum 50

    Museum 50

    25.78 MILES

    A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…

  • Smoke of joss sticks.

    Grand Mazu Temple

    0.5 MILES

    This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…

  • Tianliao Stone Temple

    Tianliao Stone Temple

    17.14 MILES

    Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…

  • Neiwei Flea Market

    Neiwei Flea Market

    24.05 MILES

    This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…

  • Taiwan, Kaohsiung, Cijin Island, the beach

    Cijin Island

    27.17 MILES

    This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…

  • KAOHSIUNG TAIWAN - DECEMBER 13, 2016: Upside down house Pier 2 Art Center Pier 2 Art Center was originally an abandoned warehouse site converted to the art centre.; Shutterstock ID 590977709; Your name (First / Last): Megan Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel - Kaohsiung destination page POI images

    Pier-2 Art Center

    26.84 MILES

    An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…

  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan - February 2, 2014: Cijin Tianhou Temple. The Temple was Taiwan's first temple to Matsu and is also Kaohsiung's oldest temple; Shutterstock ID 479461489; Your name (First / Last): Megan / Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination image - North Asia

    Cijin Tianhou Temple

    27.06 MILES

    One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…

  • City God Temple

    City God Temple

    1.12 MILES

    When you enter the temple, look up for the two large abacuses used to calculate whether you have done more good than bad in life; check out the most…

View more attractions

Nearby Tainan attractions

1. King of Medicine Temple

0.18 MILES

A foreboding temple dedicated to the King of Medicine (sometimes erroneously translated as 'Drug Lord'), the first of its kind in Taiwan. It faces the…

2. Shennong Street

0.24 MILES

Cafes, art galleries, fashion boutiques and B&Bs have flowered in the hub of Tainan's former Five Canals area, taking full advantage of the long, narrow,…

3. Wind God Temple

0.27 MILES

Nature-worship temples are hard to come by, which makes this one dedicated to the God of Wind unique. The small structure was originally part of an…

4. Water Fairy Temple

0.36 MILES

Hidden inside a market named after itself, Shuixian Temple (literally 'Water Fairy Temple') is a far cry from the days when it was not only a place of…

5. Grand Mazu Temple

0.5 MILES

This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…

6. 182 Art Space

0.52 MILES

A fabulous gallery inside an attractive 50-year-old building. The three-and-a-half floors of space hosts well-curated exhibitions of works – paintings,…

7. Chihkan Towers

0.58 MILES

This old fort is a splendid place to roam around, or to enjoy an outdoor concert on weekends. However, only the foundation is the original. Chihkan has…

8. Chuan Mei Theatre

0.59 MILES

This old second-run theatre (1950) is worth a look for the movie posters created by Master Yan Jhen-fa, the last such painter in Taiwan. You can see…