Pier-2 Art Center

An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to spend an afternoon when the weather's not too hot. There are also lawns strewn with installation art and old railway tracks, where people enjoy picnics and fly kites at sunset; there are rides for children. And no matter what you do in Pier-2, Taiwan's most gorgeous harbour sights are always within reach.

The NT$99 pass includes admission to a contemporary art gallery and some other exhibitions. But honestly, there's plenty to see and do for free. Do note, however, that many of the shops don't open until at least 1pm.