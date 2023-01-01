Fu Wan Chocolate

Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International Chocolate Awards. You can buy bars, ice cream and drinks at their lovely boutique. Flavoured chocolate includes Thai curry shrimp in white chocolate and 70% dark with lychee. You can see the manufacturing process, from the trees and pods to drying and fermentation. If that wasn't enough, the upstairs gallery explains everything with bilingual infographics and samples to smell and taste.

Fu Wan also runs child-friendly chocolate-making workshops at NT$250 per person – cheaper for guests at their hotel and groups of eight. Email to book or for enquiries.

To get here from New Zuoying High Speed Rail (HSR) Station in Kaohsiung, take the Kenting Express to Dapeng Station at Zuoying. Travel time is 50 minutes. From there, it's a 1.3km walk to Fu Wan. Alternatively you can book a ride online with Fu Wan; it's NT$1000 to NT$2000 per person for a trip to or from Zuoying HSR station.