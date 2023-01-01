This is where Taiwan's first cacao grower, Mr Chiu, and his son run their restaurant and chocolate-making facility. They're the only Taiwanese chocolate maker using 100% Taiwan-grown beans and their pesticide-free products are delectable. Some things to try: rich drinking chocolate, Japanese-style ganache (生巧克力, shēng qiǎokèlì) squares, 80% dark chocolate, and juice of the cacao fruit (creatively named 'Tears of the Moon'). You can also buy coffee beans – the Chius have been growing coffee for over 20 years.

The young Mr Chiu runs 2½hr tours that include an orchard tour and making your own bonbons. It's NT$400 per person for a group of five. Book by phone or email at least a week in advance. The closest train stations are Xishi (西勢) station, and the old, Japanese-style Zhutian (竹田) station, but taxis are extremely hard to come by in these parts. If you've booked a tour, the Chius will pick you up from the station. Alternatively you can travel to the much-busier Chaozhou station and from there it's a 20-minute taxi ride to Choose Chius.