Neiwei Flea Market

Top choice in Kaohsiung

This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun here and then some. Cut-and-paste shard figurines, Japanese swords, marionettes, dehumidifiers – you name it – and of course, clothes, jewellery and furniture. The best thing about this place, however, is the snapshots of ordinary Kaohsiung life it offers, like chess players with a puppy tucked under one arm or an impromptu Sunday-morning jam session.

Neiwei is an old town in the southeastern corner of Gushan District.

