Longquan Temple

Kaohsiung

A large temple in the Shoushan Scenic Area, Longquan evokes a set from a period movie. It's said that when a cement company was extracting limestone from Shoushan mountain in 1971, workers found a slab of galactite resembling the Goddess of the Sea (Guanyin) in form, and presented it to the temple.

1. Neiwei Afternoon Market

0.47 MILES

After checking out the wondrous Neiwei Flea Market, hop over to this food bazaar nearby for a cheap-but-satisfying meal of grilled chicken, stuffed buns…

2. Neiwei Flea Market

0.54 MILES

This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…

3. Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

1.14 MILES

Set in a large park, this wonderful museum specialises in the works of Taiwanese artists, in particular, painters, sculptors, and installation and digital…

4. Guomao Community

1.35 MILES

Dramatic residential blocks with curved facades encircle a diaspora community in the Guomao area. The dozen-or-so 12-storey buildings were constructed for…

5. Shoushan Zoo

1.46 MILES

Kids may enjoy this zoo on the northern border of Shoushan Park in Gushan District. While we think that the large mammals such as camels and ostriches…

6. Alien Art Centre

1.99 MILES

A remarkable museum in a unique location. From the '50s to the '70s this white building was a hostel for young men departing for compulsory military…

7. Dragon & Tiger Pagodas

2.07 MILES

On the southern edge of Lotus Pond are the red-and-yellow seven-storey Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, built in full-blown '70s flamboyance. They're connected…

8. Shihzuwan Beach

2.13 MILES

Shihzuwan Beach is smaller than Cijin Beach, but it's a calmer swimming beach and is an excellent place for hanging out and watching the sunset.