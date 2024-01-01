A large temple in the Shoushan Scenic Area, Longquan evokes a set from a period movie. It's said that when a cement company was extracting limestone from Shoushan mountain in 1971, workers found a slab of galactite resembling the Goddess of the Sea (Guanyin) in form, and presented it to the temple.
Longquan Temple
Kaohsiung
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.77 MILES
A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…
23.91 MILES
This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…
14.35 MILES
Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…
0.54 MILES
This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…
3.03 MILES
This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…
2.59 MILES
An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…
2.94 MILES
One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…
18.99 MILES
Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International…
Nearby Kaohsiung attractions
0.47 MILES
After checking out the wondrous Neiwei Flea Market, hop over to this food bazaar nearby for a cheap-but-satisfying meal of grilled chicken, stuffed buns…
0.54 MILES
This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…
3. Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts
1.14 MILES
Set in a large park, this wonderful museum specialises in the works of Taiwanese artists, in particular, painters, sculptors, and installation and digital…
1.35 MILES
Dramatic residential blocks with curved facades encircle a diaspora community in the Guomao area. The dozen-or-so 12-storey buildings were constructed for…
1.46 MILES
Kids may enjoy this zoo on the northern border of Shoushan Park in Gushan District. While we think that the large mammals such as camels and ostriches…
1.99 MILES
A remarkable museum in a unique location. From the '50s to the '70s this white building was a hostel for young men departing for compulsory military…
2.07 MILES
On the southern edge of Lotus Pond are the red-and-yellow seven-storey Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, built in full-blown '70s flamboyance. They're connected…
2.13 MILES
Shihzuwan Beach is smaller than Cijin Beach, but it's a calmer swimming beach and is an excellent place for hanging out and watching the sunset.