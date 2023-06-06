Shop
Getty Images/Flickr RF
The southern city of Kaohsiung (高雄; Gāoxióng), Taiwan's largest port and its second-largest city, has undergone a cultural renaissance. Today's Kaohsiung is a modern metropolis of airy cafes, wide streets, waterside parks, cycling lanes and cultural spots. It is a home to excellent museums, one of Taiwan's top arts venues, the finest jazz bars, and a hot-blooded music festival – a far cry from its days as a centre of heavy industry. There are also two swimming beaches within the city area, and 1000 hectares of almost-pristine forest right on its doorstep.
Kaohsiung
This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…
Kaohsiung
An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…
Kaohsiung
Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…
Kaohsiung
One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…
Kaohsiung
A remarkable museum in a unique location. From the '50s to the '70s this white building was a hostel for young men departing for compulsory military…
Kaohsiung
A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…
Kaohsiung
This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…
Kaohsiung
The scenic pond in the north of the city has been a popular destination since the Qing dynasty and is well known for the 20 or so temples dotting the…
