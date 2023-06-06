Overview

The southern city of Kaohsiung (高雄; Gāoxióng), Taiwan's largest port and its second-largest city, has undergone a cultural renaissance. Today's Kaohsiung is a modern metropolis of airy cafes, wide streets, waterside parks, cycling lanes and cultural spots. It is a home to excellent museums, one of Taiwan's top arts venues, the finest jazz bars, and a hot-blooded music festival – a far cry from its days as a centre of heavy industry. There are also two swimming beaches within the city area, and 1000 hectares of almost-pristine forest right on its doorstep.