Kaohsiung

Dragon and Tiger pagodas

Getty Images/Flickr RF

The southern city of Kaohsiung (高雄; Gāoxióng), Taiwan's largest port and its second-largest city, has undergone a cultural renaissance. Today's Kaohsiung is a modern metropolis of airy cafes, wide streets, waterside parks, cycling lanes and cultural spots. It is a home to excellent museums, one of Taiwan's top arts venues, the finest jazz bars, and a hot-blooded music festival – a far cry from its days as a centre of heavy industry. There are also two swimming beaches within the city area, and 1000 hectares of almost-pristine forest right on its doorstep.

  • Taiwan, Kaohsiung, Cijin Island, the beach

    Cijin Island

    Kaohsiung

    This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…

  • KAOHSIUNG TAIWAN - DECEMBER 13, 2016: Upside down house Pier 2 Art Center Pier 2 Art Center was originally an abandoned warehouse site converted to the art centre.; Shutterstock ID 590977709; Your name (First / Last): Megan Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel - Kaohsiung destination page POI images

    Pier-2 Art Center

    Kaohsiung

    An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…

  • Tianliao Stone Temple

    Tianliao Stone Temple

    Kaohsiung

    Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…

  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan - February 2, 2014: Cijin Tianhou Temple. The Temple was Taiwan's first temple to Matsu and is also Kaohsiung's oldest temple; Shutterstock ID 479461489; Your name (First / Last): Megan / Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination image - North Asia

    Cijin Tianhou Temple

    Kaohsiung

    One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…

  • Alien Art Centre

    Alien Art Centre

    Kaohsiung

    A remarkable museum in a unique location. From the '50s to the '70s this white building was a hostel for young men departing for compulsory military…

  • Museum 50

    Museum 50

    Kaohsiung

    A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…

  • Neiwei Flea Market

    Neiwei Flea Market

    Kaohsiung

    This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…

  • Spring and Autumn Pavilions, Lotus Pond, Kahosiung

    Lotus Pond

    Kaohsiung

    The scenic pond in the north of the city has been a popular destination since the Qing dynasty and is well known for the 20 or so temples dotting the…

The Eight Generals, or Ba Jia Jiang, is a folk festival marking godly generals exorcising evil spirits for the emperor © twospeeds / Shutterstock

Food

Southern Taiwan: folk festivals, tropical fun and chocolate

Jun 5, 2018 • 6 min read

