Alien Art Centre

A remarkable museum in a unique location. From the '50s to the '70s this white building was a hostel for young men departing for compulsory military service on the islands. Now this site of tears and goodbyes houses strong contemporary art from Taiwan and overseas. We saw photography by Taiwanese Juan I-jong, works playing with light and space by American James Turrell; installations by two Hong Kong artists; and abstract jewellery designed by a German.

The museum's Mandarin name 'Jinma Binguan' translates as Kinma Hostel; 'Kinma' being an elision of 'Kinmen' and 'Matsu', the islands where the young men were stationed. There is a display on the building's unusual history, which explains and documents this once-transitional space with old photographs and the oral histories of veterans.

The museum is a five-minute walk from Shoushan Light Rail Station.